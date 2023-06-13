Left Menu

US Senate leaders unveil $107B aviation policy bill

The leaders of the Senate Commerce Committee on Monday introduced a bipartisan aviation policy bill that would seek to boost runway safety, track high-altitude balloons and prohibit airlines from charging fees for families to sit together.

Senate Commerce Committee Chair Maria Cantwell, top Republican Ted Cruz and the leaders of the aviation subcommittee proposed a $107 billion five-year Federal Aviation Administration reauthorization bill.

The bill would make permanent a Transportation Department online dashboard to compare information about airlines and require the department to also create another dashboard that shows consumers minimum seat sizes for each U.S. airline.

