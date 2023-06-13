Left Menu

NMRC to re-start free e-rickshaw between Aqua Line and Blue Line stations in Noida

The Noida Metro Rail Corporation NMRC Tuesday said it would re-start the free e-rickshaw service between the Aqua Line and the Blue Line metro stations here from June 14. This has stopped free e-rickshaw services being operated jointly by NMRC and DMRC, NMRCs Managing Director Ritu Maheshwari said.But with due diligence considering commuter needs, especially children and old age persons the e-rickshaw service is being restored with possible modified routes.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 13-06-2023 21:40 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 21:40 IST
NMRC to re-start free e-rickshaw between Aqua Line and Blue Line stations in Noida
  • Country:
  • India

The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) Tuesday said it would re-start the free e-rickshaw service between the Aqua Line and the Blue Line metro stations here from June 14. However, the service, which was stopped last month would resume with a modified route, the NMRC said.

''The dedicated walkway is blocked due to the construction of the foot over bridge connecting Sectors 51 and 52. This has stopped free e-rickshaw services being operated jointly by NMRC and DMRC,'' NMRC's Managing Director Ritu Maheshwari said.

''But with due diligence considering commuter needs, especially children and old age persons the e-rickshaw service is being restored with possible modified routes. Passengers can now take an e-rickshaw from both stations Sector-52 to Sector-51 from June 14,'' Maheshwari said.

She said the Noida Authority, which is building the foot overbridge, is also taking action to cover available footpaths for pedestrians between these two stations. Meanwhile, an official said the foot overbridge is expected to be ready by 2024 and civil works on the project have already started while tenders for electrical works are yet to be floated.

Separately, a skywalk connecting the two stations is in the offing but is getting delayed on the end of a private firm which has been allotted the land between the two stations.

The demand for a skywalk and hassle-free interchange between the Blue Line and the Aqua Line stations has been a long pending issue for commuters. The Aqua Line, connecting Noida and Greater Noida, has a daily average ridership upwards of 40,000, according to NMRC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Faith leaders critical to combating ‘groundswell’ of hatred globally

Faith leaders critical to combating ‘groundswell’ of hatred globally

 Global
2
FEATURE-Florida homeowners battle for insurance after Ian's devastation

FEATURE-Florida homeowners battle for insurance after Ian's devastation

 United States
3
Air India's mega deal will create job opportunities: Thales India head

Air India's mega deal will create job opportunities: Thales India head

 France
4
QIA led series funding provides Sachin Dev Duggal’s Builder.ai a sum of $250 Mn

QIA led series funding provides Sachin Dev Duggal’s Builder.ai a sum of $250...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023