3 bike-borne men killed after being hit by bus in UP's Gonda

Three bike-borne men were killed after being hit by a roadways bus here on Tuesday evening, police said. Nanke (28), Rajesh (26) and Brijesh (25) were coming from Balrampur towards Gonda on a motorcycle when they were hit by the bus near Subhagpur railway crossing under Thana Kotwali Dehat area, Additional Superintendent of Police Shivraj Prajapati said They were rushed to the district hospital where the doctors declared them dead, he said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and searches are on to nab the accused driver who fled the scene, leaving the bus behind after the accident, he said A case has been registered under the relevant sections, the officer said.

