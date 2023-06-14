MP: Six killed in road accidents in Shajapur and Anuppur districts

Six persons were killed in two road accidents in Madhya Pradesh’s Shajapur and Anuppur districts on Tuesday night, police said on Wednesday.

Four persons lost their lives in Shajapur, while a mother-son duo died in Anuppur district in the accidents, they said.

In Shajapur, a car collided with a private bus, going from Indore to Sarangpur, in front of the Krishi Upaj Mandi premises around 11 pm, said Kotwali police station in-charge Santosh Baghela.

Of the seven occupants of the car, three died on the spot and the rest suffered injuries. One of them died during treatment, the official said. In Anuppur, a tractor-trolley hit a motorcycle carrying four persons on the Seoni-Dhangawa road under Jaithari police station limits around 9.30 pm. A 38-year-old woman and her eight-year-old son travelling on the two-wheeler died, said Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Kirti Baghel. The official said the woman’s husband and mother-in-law were injured in this accident. The tractor-trolley driver fled from the spot with the vehicle and a search is on to nab the him, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)