Left Menu

London stocks open muted ahead of Fed rate decision; Entain slumps

British wage growth soared and employment jumped in the three months to April, raising expectations of more rate hikes from the BoE. A separate report showed British economic output inched higher as expected in April.

Reuters | London | Updated: 14-06-2023 12:53 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 12:51 IST
London stocks open muted ahead of Fed rate decision; Entain slumps
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

UK's main stock indexes were subdued at open on Wednesday ahead of a crucial policy decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve, while investors assessed the growing likelihood of persistent rate hikes by the Bank of England.

The resource-heavy FTSE 100 slipped 0.1% as of 0709 GMT, while the domestically focused FTSE 250 midcap index was up 0.1%. British wage growth soared and employment jumped in the three months to April, raising expectations of more rate hikes from the BoE.

A separate report showed British economic output inched higher as expected in April. Data on Tuesday offered optimism, signalling U.S. consumer prices rose modestly in May, boosting bets that the Fed will hit the brakes on its rate-hiking cycle on Wednesday.

While miners were the worst hit, down 1.3%, a 2.7% rise in Aston Martin on a Jefferies rating upgrade to "hold" from "underperform" boosted automobile stocks . Gaming company Entain dropped 10.2% on plans to buy Poland's STS Holdings for 750 million pounds ($945.90 million).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would happen if it exploded

Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would ha...

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to change judge; Biden admin finalizes deal preserving preventive healthcare coverage during legal challenge and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to ch...

 Global
3
OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

 Global
4
Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock prices

Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock price...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023