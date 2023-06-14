Left Menu

Noida traffic police launches special campaign to 'discipline' road users again

PTI | Noida | Updated: 14-06-2023 21:27 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 21:25 IST
Noida traffic police launches special campaign to 'discipline' road users again
File Photo
  • Country:
  • India

The Gautam Buddh Nagar traffic police on Wednesday launched the second round of a special fortnight-long campaign to check accidents and tighten the noose around unruly drivers on the roads of Noida and Greater Noida, officials said.

The first phase of the 'Discipline on the Road' campaign was launched on April 28 and during the period a total of 58,685 challans were issued by the police.

The drive will focus on effectively curbing road accidents which showed an increase in 2022 as compared to 2021, the police said in a statement, noting that the directions for such a campaign came from UP Police headquarters.

Gautam Buddh Nagar, adjoining Delhi, witnessed 368 deaths in road crashes in 2021, 437 in 2022 while the number of fatalities till June 2023 was 143, according to official figures.

At the onset of the campaign, DCP (Traffic) Anil Kumar Yadav on Wednesday held a meeting with department officers and personnel and directed that there should be no illegal recovery during the campaign, according to the statement.

''Policemen were also told not to misbehave with anyone, do their work with decency and firmness and ensure that the elderly, women, disabled, ambulances or patients are caused no inconvenience during the campaign,'' the statement read.

Yadav also directed the personnel to must use body-worn cameras during work.

In the second phase of 'Discipline on the Road', the police said special focus will be on taking legal action against those driving vehicle without license, using mobile phone while driving, not wearing seat-belt or helmets, driving under influence of alcohol or drugs, wrong-lane driving.

Also on radar will be minors who are found driving vehicles in public place or those parking vehicle in no parking zone on highways, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would happen if it exploded

Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would ha...

 United Kingdom
2
PREVIEW-Low-tax Switzerland votes on global minimum corporate tax rate

PREVIEW-Low-tax Switzerland votes on global minimum corporate tax rate

Switzerland
3
Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to change judge; Biden admin finalizes deal preserving preventive healthcare coverage during legal challenge and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to ch...

 Global
4
OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023