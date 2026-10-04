Violent clash erupts at protest in Western Galilee

According to people at the scene, a vehicle approaching from Ma’alot stopped at the intersection, and the female driver allegedly shouted insults and accusations at protesters before attempting to drive toward demonstrators standing at a crosswalk.

ANI | Updated: 04-10-2026 08:01 IST | Created: 04-10-2026 08:01 IST
Violent clash erupts at protest in Western Galilee
Representative Image (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 4 (ANI/TPS): A violent confrontation erupted Saturday evening at a protest junction in Kabri in Israel’s Western Galilee. According to people at the scene, a vehicle approaching from Ma’alot stopped at the intersection, and the female driver allegedly shouted insults and accusations at protesters before attempting to drive toward demonstrators standing at a crosswalk.

Two passengers then reportedly exited the vehicle. One allegedly violently snatched an Israeli flag from a retiree, used the flagpole in an attempt to attack other protesters, and broke two additional flags. No physical injuries were reported, but the incident caused a disturbance at the scene. The incident occurred amid dozens of anti-government protests at intersections and roads across northern and central Israel. Organisers said the demonstrations also included memorial ceremonies for those killed on October 7.

Police did not immediately report arrests in connection with the Kabri confrontation. (ANI/TPS)

TRENDING

1
Jordan’s Skills Recognition Programme Opens New Opportunities for Workers

Jordan’s Skills Recognition Programme Opens New Opportunities for Workers

Jordan
2
Latvians vote in election in shadow of drone incursions and war in Ukraine

Latvians vote in election in shadow of drone incursions and war in Ukraine

Global
3
Tennessee execution survivor Christa Pike unconscious on ventilator, lawyers say

Tennessee execution survivor Christa Pike unconscious on ventilator, lawyers...

Global
4
Israeli strike kills five in Gaza, health officials say

Israeli strike kills five in Gaza, health officials say

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Better Schools, Stronger Economy: Saudi Arabia Eyes a Major Growth Dividend From Education

Beyond Speed: Peru’s AI Experiment Shows Why Teacher Skills Matter More Than Technology Access

World Bank’s Billion-Person Digital Push Puts Affordable Internet and AI at Center Stage

Africa, Asia and the Americas Face Intensifying Drought Under High-Emission Futures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026