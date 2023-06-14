FOREX-US dollar cuts losses after Fed keeps rates unchanged
Reuters | Updated: 14-06-2023 23:41 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 23:41 IST
The U.S. dollar cut losses on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve held interest rates steady but signaled that borrowing costs will increase by another 50 basis points by end-December.
The dollar index was last little changed on the day at 103.23, after hitting four-week lows earlier in the session.
