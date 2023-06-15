Left Menu

Three elephants killed after being hit by speeding lorry in AP

The vehicle was being driven at a high speed and the driver is suspected to have been in an inebriated state and escaped from the spot, Chittoor divisional forest officer DFO Chaitanya Kumar Reddy told PTI. Except the adult, which managed to escape, the other three elephants died in the accident.

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 15-06-2023 09:12 IST | Created: 15-06-2023 09:12 IST
Three elephants killed after being hit by speeding lorry in AP
  • Country:
  • India

Three elephants from a herd of four died when a speeding lorry hit them in Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh, forest officials said on Thursday.

The accident occurred at Jagamarla cross near Palamaner on the Bengaluru-Chennai National Highway (NH 4) in Chittoor district on Wednesday night.

''A lorry hit the elephant herd crossing the highway. The vehicle was being driven at a high speed and the driver is suspected to have been in an inebriated state and escaped from the spot,'' Chittoor divisional forest officer (DFO) Chaitanya Kumar Reddy told PTI. The herd consisted of four elephants, one female adult, two male sub-adults and a female calf. Except the adult, which managed to escape, the other three elephants died in the accident. Reddy said forest officials rushed to the spot on receiving information and conducted the panchnama (inquest), including moving the carcasses out of the highway. Meanwhile, the DFO said a search is on for the driver while the lorry is under their control, even as standard operating procedures (SOPs) were being followed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PREVIEW-Low-tax Switzerland votes on global minimum corporate tax rate

PREVIEW-Low-tax Switzerland votes on global minimum corporate tax rate

Switzerland
2
Maha: Man transporting cattle dies after assault by ‘gau rakshaks’

Maha: Man transporting cattle dies after assault by ‘gau rakshaks’

 India
3
NASA's Curiosity rover captures stunning sunrise view on Mars | See pic

NASA's Curiosity rover captures stunning sunrise view on Mars | See pic

 Global
4
SpaceX secures NASA contract to launch two CubeSat missions

SpaceX secures NASA contract to launch two CubeSat missions

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023