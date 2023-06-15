Left Menu

J-K: Three dead, 4 injured in separate accidents in Rajouri and Kishtwar

PTI | Rajouri/Jammu | Updated: 15-06-2023 11:39 IST | Created: 15-06-2023 11:37 IST
J-K: Three dead, 4 injured in separate accidents in Rajouri and Kishtwar
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Three people were killed and four injured in two separate road accidents in Rajouri and Kishtwar districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said.

Two women, Shah Jahan (40) and Shahnaz Akhtar (35), were killed and three including a 10-month-old girl were injured when the car they were travelling in skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge at Targain in Budhal area of Rajouri district around 7.30 am, a police official said.

He said the injured were taken to hospital by the rescuers and their condition was stated to be serious.

In another incident, the official said a private car rolled down from Sinthan top in Kishtwar district after its driver lost control while negotiating a blind curve on the hilly road around 7.45 am.

Latief Ahmad Malik, a resident of Anantnag district, was killed and his co-passenger Ilyas Ahmad Wani was critically injured in the accident, he said, adding the vehicle was on its way to Kishtwar from Anantnag district.

