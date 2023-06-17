Left Menu

4 women, 1 girl killed in Minneapolis crash after they were hit by a driver who was evading police

Five people were killed when a driver ran a red light while fleeing Minneapolis police, authorities say.The pursuit started around 10 pm on Friday when an officer spotted the driver speeding on Interstate 35, Minneapolis police said in a statement. All five were pronounced dead at the scene.Police said the fleeing motorist then ran from the crash scene.

The pursuit started around 10 pm on Friday when an officer spotted the driver speeding on Interstate 35, Minneapolis police said in a statement. The the driver exited the highway before crashing into another vehicle with four women and a girl inside, police said. All five were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the fleeing motorist then ran from the crash scene. Officers searched the area before taking a suspect into custody. He was taken to a hospital to be evaluated.

Police haven't released his name or the names of the victims. A homicide team is investigating.

