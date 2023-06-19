Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-06-2023 20:17 IST | Created: 19-06-2023 20:17 IST
Maha: Five dead, three injured after truck hits MUV in Nanded
Five persons were killed and three injured after their multi-utility vehicle was hit by a truck in Nanded in Maharashtra on Monday evening, a police official said.

The incident took place in Sitakhandi Ghat, more than 600 kilometres from here, and the speeding mid-size truck carrying bricks was being driven on the wrong side of the road en route to Nanded, he said.

''The MUV, which had eight occupants, was on its way to Bhokar. The deceased comprise three men and two women. Four persons died on the spot while one of the injured succumbed in a hospital in Bhokar,'' he said.

An accidental death case has been registered and further probe was underway, the Bhokar police station official said.

