Left Menu

Wait for CBI to complete probe: railway minister on reason for Odisha accident

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday said people should wait for the CBIs primary investigation to be complete to know the reason for the triple train accident in Odishas Balasore that left 292 people dead.Stating that the truth needs to come out, he asked newspersons here not to go by rumours.This is a very very sensitive matter.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 21-06-2023 19:44 IST | Created: 21-06-2023 19:42 IST
Wait for CBI to complete probe: railway minister on reason for Odisha accident
File photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday said people should wait for the CBI’s primary investigation to be complete to know the reason for the triple train accident in Odisha’s Balasore that left 292 people dead.

Stating that the truth needs to come out, he asked newspersons here not to “go by rumours”.

“This is a very very sensitive matter. We should know the actual fact. We should know the technical root cause. Let the CBI's primary investigation to complete. After this, we will decide about future steps,” Vaishnaw said.

The CBI was asked to probe into the accident, which is one of the worst crashes in the history of Indian Railways.

The accident occurred when Coromandel Express crashed into a stationary goods train, derailing most of its coaches at 7 pm on June 2. A few of those toppled over the last few coaches of the Bengaluru-Howrah Express which was passing by at the same time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displacement

World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displac...

 Global
2
Tata Motors Finance Extends INR 25 Cr Structured Credit Facility for BluSmart Mobility’s EV Fleet Expansion

Tata Motors Finance Extends INR 25 Cr Structured Credit Facility for BluSmar...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; GSK's RSV vaccine shows long-term efficacy in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; GSK's RSV v...

 Global
4
US STOCKS-Futures flat ahead of Powell's congressional testimony

US STOCKS-Futures flat ahead of Powell's congressional testimony

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023