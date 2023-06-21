Goyal urges textile industry to collaborate and partner for R&D and innovation

Union Minister of Textiles, Commerce and Industry and Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, Shri Piyush Goyal commended the industry for their enthusiasm to set up and expand businesses in the upcoming Pradhan Mantri Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (PM MITRA) Parks. Chairing the Industry Interaction on ‘Investment Opportunities in the Textiles Industry under PM MITRA Scheme’ yesterday in New Delhi, the Minister strongly urged the industry to collaborate and partner for Research and Development (R&D) and innovation to jointly achieve greater strides in the sector.

Shri Goyal praised the exemplary initiatives taken by the 7 state Governments, namely, Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh, in providing a thriving ecosystem for textiles manufacturing. The Minister further encouraged the industry to take benefit from the existing attractive schemes of the Ministry of Textiles, including the National Technical Textiles Mission and Scheme For Capacity Building In Textile Sector (Samarth).

The Minister also suggested setting up a dedicated Invest India desk in the Ministry of Textiles to assist and handhold investors looking to set up or expand their manufacturing base to meet increasing global demand in the sector. Shri Piyush Goyal released a PM MITRA Brochure prepared by the Textile Team of Invest India during the event.

Secretary, Ministry of Textiles, Ms. Rachna Shah and senior officials from the Ministry and State Government of the 7 shortlisted states under the PM MITRA scheme held wide-ranging discussions with the industry. During the first session chaired by Secretary, Ministry of Textiles, Ms. Rachna Shah, senior Government official from each selected State Government showcased the strengths of the respective State in the textiles sector with a special focus on infrastructure & connectivity, scheme benefits & incentives and basic utilities provided besides initiatives for an industry friendly ecosystem to attract investments in the upcoming PM MITRA parks.

This session was followed by an exclusive industry interaction session chaired by Sh. Goyal with participation of senior leadership from 80+ prominent textiles companies besides infrastructure developers, banks, and international organizations such as the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO).

The industry interaction revolved around the themes of Sustainability, introduction of R&D centres and making upcoming factories in the PM MITRA, ESG (environmental, social and governance) compliant and ensuring value added products are manufactured in the upcoming parks. The Minister emphasized the need for phase-by-phase development of these parks for efficient utilization of resources and better integration of the textile value chain. It was suggested that two 5 member Action Teams be set up to study ESG norms and model park design in line with global leading practices for upcoming units in the PM MITRA parks.

The session offered a unique platform for the Ministry of Textiles, Government of India and the 7 selected State governments to deliberate together with the industry on various aspects related to PM MITRA scheme and pave the future roadmap for this scheme.

Inspired by the 5F vision (Farm to fibre; fibre to factory; factory to fashion; fashion to foreign) of the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi of building an Aatmanirbhar Bharat and positioning India strongly on the global textiles map, the scheme for setting up of 7 PM MITRA Parks was announced in Union Budget for 2021-22. PM MITRA scheme will offer the opportunity to create an Integrated Textiles Value Chain right from spinning, weaving, processing/dyeing, and printing to garment manufacturing at one location and will reduce logistics cost of Industry. PM MITRA scheme will help India in attracting investments, boosting employment generation, and position itself strongly in the global textile market. It is expected to generate around 1 lakh direct and 2 lakh indirect employment per park, spreading over 1000 acres each and attracting proposed investments of around ₹ 70,000 Cr. These parks are envisaged to be located at sites that have inherent strength for the textile industry to flourish and have necessary linkages to succeed.

The PM Mitra Parks will be developed in Public Private Partnership mode through a Special Purpose Vehicle jointly owned by the Central and State Governments. The Central Government will provide development capital assistance of Rs 500 crores to each Greenfield PM MITRA Park for the development of common basic infrastructure besides Rs. 300 crores per park as an incentive for investors on a first come, first serve basis.

(With Inputs from PIB)