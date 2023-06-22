Left Menu

Maha: One dead, several injured as ST bus collides with cement mixer truck

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 22-06-2023 21:23 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 21:23 IST
One person was killed and 8-10 others injured after a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation bus collided with a cement mixer truck in Nashik on Thursday, a police official said.

The incident took place in the evening near the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) arch at Tavli Phata on Peth Road, he said.

''The 60-year-old driver of the mixer truck Balu Eknath Bendkule died in the accident. The driver of the bus and 8-10 passengers were injured. They have been admitted in the district civil hospital,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

