Left Menu

Maha: MSRTC driver tries to end life by hanging self in parked bus

A 36-year-old driver of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation MSRTC tried to commit suicide by hanging himself in a parked bus at Jawhar town in Palghar district, officials said on Friday. They took him down and saved his life, an official of the bus depot said.The driver was then rushed to a local hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment, he said.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 23-06-2023 10:25 IST | Created: 23-06-2023 09:48 IST
Maha: MSRTC driver tries to end life by hanging self in parked bus
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 36-year-old driver of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) tried to commit suicide by hanging himself in a parked bus at Jawhar town in Palghar district, officials said on Friday. The incident took place at Jawhar bus depot on Thursday morning, they said. ''When the bus was parked at the depot, its driver tried to hang himself inside the vehicle using a rope. But a security guard and other colleagues of the driver noticed it from outside and rushed to him. They took him down and saved his life,'' an official of the bus depot said.

The driver was then rushed to a local hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment, he said. Police said that in their preliminary probe, they have found that he was being subjected to harassment by the local MSRTC staff and despite his complaints, no action was taken.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in Netherlands; Lab crunch: British science has nowhere to go and more

Science News Roundup: Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in...

 Global
2
Study finds how space travel alters gene expression in white blood cells, weakens immune system

Study finds how space travel alters gene expression in white blood cells, we...

 United States
3
Listen to enigmatic sounds of the nearest black hole to Earth

Listen to enigmatic sounds of the nearest black hole to Earth

 Global
4
Maha: Muslims in Aurangabad’s Pandharpur to celebrate Bakri Eid day after Ashadi Ekadashi

Maha: Muslims in Aurangabad’s Pandharpur to celebrate Bakri Eid day after As...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023