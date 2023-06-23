Left Menu

Five held at Delhi airport for smuggling over 5-kg gold into India

Customs officials at Delhi airport seized over five-kilogram gold, collectively valued at about Rs 2.56 crore, from five passengers who smuggled the precious metal into the country.

ANI | Updated: 23-06-2023 11:39 IST | Created: 23-06-2023 11:39 IST
Customs officials at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport seized over five-kilogram gold, collectively valued at about Rs 2.56 crore, from five passengers who smuggled the precious metal into the country. The passengers, who were Indian citizens, smuggled those gold via Bangkok, officials said.

"All five passengers have been arrested. They were intercepted on the same sector -- that was Bangkok to Delhi flights," said a senior customs official. A case with charges of smuggling against them has been filed. Two of the four passengers arrived at Delhi Airport's Terminal -3 on June 21 and another two on June 22. The other individual arrived on June 20. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

