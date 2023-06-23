Left Menu

Junior doctors in England to strike for five days in July - union

Reuters | London | Updated: 23-06-2023 15:23 IST | Created: 23-06-2023 14:44 IST
Junior doctors in England to strike for five days in July - union
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Junior doctors in England plan to strike for five days in July, a union representing them said on Friday, calling it the "longest single period of industrial action" in the history of the state-run NHS.

The walkouts will take place from July 13, the British Medical Association (BMA) said in a statement.

