Junior doctors in England to strike for five days in July - union

Junior doctors in England plan to strike for five days in July, a union representing them said on Friday, calling it the "longest single period of industrial action" in the history of the state-run NHS.

The walkouts will take place from July 13, the British Medical Association (BMA) said in a statement.

Also Read: The Ashes: A look at how Australia's 'Invincibles' made history during 1948 tour of England

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)