Renowned digital marketer Amit Kumar Jha unveils groundbreaking book: "The Power of Facebook Marketing"

SRV Media New Delhi [India], June 23: Amit Kumar Jha, a highly regarded digital marketing expert, is thrilled to announce the release of his debut book titled "The Power of Facebook Marketing." The book launch took place at SMR Vinay City, Hyderabad, on June 17th, coinciding with the joyous occasion of the author's parents, Jivan Jha and Gita Devi, celebrating their marriage anniversary.

The book launch event witnessed the author's dedication to sharing their knowledge with a wide audience, as the target audience for "The Power of Facebook Marketing" spans individuals of all ages above 16 years. Although there were no specific chief guests or renowned personalities at the event, the enthusiasm and support from attendees were overwhelming. "The Power of Facebook Marketing" is an insightful and comprehensive guide that unlocks the potential of Facebook for effective marketing strategies. The author's deep appreciation for family and loved ones serves as inspiration for this book, which is dedicated to his wife, Rimi Jha, brother Sumit Jha, sister-in-law Pinki Jha, and his children, Aryan, Rohan, Aahana, and Shagun. With practical step-by-step instructions and invaluable insights, this book empowers readers, whether entrepreneurs, marketers, or individuals seeking to harness Facebook's power, with the skills and strategies essential for success.

"I am thrilled to present 'The Power of Facebook Marketing' to the world. This book is the culmination of my years of experience and expertise in the field. My goal is to help readers unlock the immense marketing potential that Facebook offers and guide them towards achieving their goals." says, Amit Kumar Jha About the Author: Amit Kumar Jha is a distinguished digital marketer with a remarkable career spanning real estate analysis, financial services, and stock brokerage. Hailing from the renowned village of Tarauni in Darbhanga, Bihar, Jha brings a unique perspective to the world of digital marketing. His expertise in cross-domain advertising has earned him recognition and success in the industry. With extensive experience as a real estate analyst in Mumbai and a background in the financial and stock broking sectors, Jha possesses a wealth of knowledge in the field of digital marketing. Motivated by his achievements and expertise, he has chosen to share his insights and strategies through this groundbreaking book.

"The Power of Facebook Marketing" is now available for purchase at leading bookstores and online platforms. (Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)