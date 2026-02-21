Quality Care India to Revolutionize Regional Healthcare with Rs 600 Crore Investment in Nagpur

Quality Care India Limited is set to revolutionize healthcare in Nagpur with an ambitious Rs 600 crore investment aimed at establishing a 350+ bed multi-speciality hospital. The project stands as a testament to public-private partnership, crucially signed during the Advantage Vidarbha event with prominent political figures present.

Scheduled for development near the Kasturchand Park Metro Station, this hospital intends to integrate seamlessly with urban infrastructure. By enhancing healthcare access in Maharashtra and Central India, the facility will contribute significantly to the region's capability to deliver top-notch medical services.

Quality Care India envisions the hospital as a beacon of medical excellence, offering specialized centers for various health domains. This initiative will not only strengthen the local economy by creating over 1,500 jobs but also solidify Vidarbha's status as a regional healthcare destination, addressing long-term healthcare needs.