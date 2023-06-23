Left Menu

India collaborates with USAID to reduce carbon emission in railways

As part of its commitment to reduce carbon footprints, Indian Railways has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with United States Agency for International Development/India (USAID/India) for collaboration on renewable energy and energy efficiency in the railways.

India collaborates with USAID to reduce carbon emission in railways
  Country:
  • India

As part of its commitment to reduce carbon footprints, Indian Railways has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with United States Agency for International Development/India (USAID/India) for collaboration on renewable energy and energy efficiency in the railways. The MoU was signed on June 14, 2023, by Naveen Gulati, Member (Traction and Rolling Stock), Railway Board and Isabel Coleman, Deputy Administrator - USAID, in the presence of Anil Kumar Lahoti, Chairman and CEO, Railway Board.

USAID is an agency of the US government that supports international developments in a wide range of sectors. Through this MoU, the US agency will provide technical assistance and support to Indian Railways including long-term energy planning, supporting renewable procurement, and promotion of e-mobility.

"The collaboration of Indian Railways with USAID, India will go a long way in helping Indian Railways to achieve Net Zero Carbon Emission by 2030," according to a release by the Indian Railways. Indian Railway has set a target of becoming a Net Zero carbon emitter by 2030.

The projected energy demand of Indian Railways in 2029-30 is expected to be about 8,200 Mega Watt (MW), the government informed Parliament earlier this year. To achieve Net Zero Carbon Emission, the expected requirement of renewable capacity by 2029-30 would be about 30,000 MW. (ANI)

