Eleven injured in Hong Kong in Cathay Pacific flight incident

Eleven people were injured on Cathay Pacific's flight CX880 at Hong Kong's international airport early on Saturday after the carrier aborted its take off due to a technical issue, Cathay said in a statement. The flight, from Hong to Los Angeles, was carrying 17 crew and 293 passengers.

Reuters | Updated: 24-06-2023 05:54 IST | Created: 24-06-2023 05:54 IST
Eleven people were injured on Cathay Pacific's flight CX880 at Hong Kong's international airport early on Saturday after the carrier aborted its take off due to a technical issue, Cathay said in a statement. The flight, from Hong to Los Angeles, was carrying 17 crew and 293 passengers. It performed "an aborted take off in accordance with standard procedures after a technical issue was detected by the crew."

After the aircraft returned to the gate a precautionary passenger evacuation was initiated by the crew and passengers exited the aircraft using five door escape slides, it said. "We understand that 11 passengers are being treated at the hospital with injuries sustained during the evacuation process. Our priority is to look after all affected passengers and crew."

One of the plane's tyres overheated causing it to burst, public broadcaster RTHK reported, citing police.

