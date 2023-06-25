Left Menu

Two killed as bus crashes into pickup van in UP's Muzaffarnagar

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 25-06-2023 16:23 IST | Created: 25-06-2023 16:21 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Two persons were killed and as many injured when their pickup van was hit by a speeding bus in the Kakroli area of this Uttar Pradesh district on Sunday, police said.

The accident occurred when the group was returning from a religious event and the private passenger bus coming from the opposite direction collided head-on with their van, Station House Officer (SHO) Sunil Kasana said.

Shri Krishana (18) and Shubham (27) were killed, while two persons travelling with them were seriously injured, Kasana said.

All the passengers on the bus were safe, he added.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and the injured have been hospitalised, the SHO said.

