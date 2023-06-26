Maha: 8 killed, 7 hurt in collision between truck and passenger vehicle in Ratnagiri
At least eight persons were killed and seven others injured when a speeding truck collided with a passenger vehicle in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district, police said on Monday.
The accident occurred at Asud on the Dapoli-Harnai Road when a truck heading towards Dapoli from Harnai being driven on the wrong side of the road rammed into a three-wheeler vehicle, carrying 15 passengers on Sunday afternoon, an official said.
Five passengers were killed on the spot and three others succumbed to their injuries at a hospital, the official said, adding that seven persons were injured.
In a tweet, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed grief and announced ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of each deceased which will be paid from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.
