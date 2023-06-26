Left Menu

ADB disburses $8M grant to Kiribati to help fund drought relief efforts

ADB’s support comes after a state of emergency was declared last month in response to the persistent drought which has exhausted rainwater supplies and made groundwater from wells unsafe to drink.

ADB | Updated: 26-06-2023 14:35 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 14:35 IST
ADB disburses $8M grant to Kiribati to help fund drought relief efforts
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Kiribati

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has disbursed an $8 million grant to the Government of Kiribati to help fund drought relief efforts. 

ADB’s support comes after a state of emergency was declared last month in response to the persistent drought which has exhausted rainwater supplies and made groundwater from wells unsafe to drink.

Kiribati’s water table is prone to salinization. The water supply is replenished by rainfall. When there is no rain for a long period, underground well water becomes brackish, limiting access to safe and clean water. 

“ADB is pleased to assist the Government of Kiribati by providing an immediate response to this emergency. These funds will support the government’s efforts to address the lack of fresh water, which makes sanitation in the community more difficult and heightens the risk of waterborne disease,” said ADB’s Pacific Subregional Office Regional Director Aaron Batten.

The grant is provided under ADB’s Pacific Disaster Resilience Program (Phase 4), which supports the government to design and implement policy reforms and preparedness measures to strengthen financial, physical, and social resilience against future disasters. The program is financed by a grant from the Asian Development Fund, which provides grants to ADB’s poorest and most vulnerable developing member countries.

Kiribati is extremely vulnerable to natural hazards and climate change. Even when rain returns to the affected areas, it could take up to a year for food crops to recover, resulting in continuing food insecurity. Replenishment of groundwater and rainwater reserves will take several months. 

TRENDING

1
Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

 Greece
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona governor issues order to protect abortion rights and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona govern...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weight loss in clinical trials; US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug and more

Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weig...

 Global
4
The melting Arctic is a crime scene. The microbes I study have long warned us of this catastrophe – but they are also driving it

The melting Arctic is a crime scene. The microbes I study have long warned u...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023