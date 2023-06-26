Left Menu

Infra.Market to acquire 92 pc stake in Strata Geosystems at Rs 910 cr valuation

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2023 18:31 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 17:45 IST
Infra.Market to acquire 92 pc stake in Strata Geosystems at Rs 910 cr valuation
  • Country:
  • India

Manufacturing unicorn Infra.Market will acquire around 92 per cent stake in geosynthetics company Strata Geosystems India from US-based Glen Raven Technical Fabrics LLC at an enterprise value of Rs 910 crore, a senior company official said on Monday.

Infra.Market co-founder Souvik Sengupta said the deal involved the acquisition of Glen Raven's geosynthetics business through Strata Geosystems.

''We will acquire a 92 per cent stake in Strata Geosynthetics from Glen Raven and through Strata, we will acquire the entire geosynthetics business of Glen Raven,'' Sengupta said.

Through this acquisition, Infra.Market eyes category leadership in geosynthetic manufacturing and geotechnical engineering.

The acquisition will be done by Infra.Market's parent Hella Infra Market Private Limited.

''We expect to close both deals by July,'' Sengupta said.

Strata is an early entrant in the technical textile sector in India and has scaled to become a global leader in geosynthetic manufacturing, specialising in soil reinforcement technology.

It addresses the evolving needs of construction by providing sustainable materials while saving costs across various sectors like highways, landfills, mines, railways, ports and container yards, among others.

As a category leader in India and North America, Strata is uniquely positioned to capture the enormous opportunity for the adoption of geosynthetics in the road and allied construction in India and other global markets. Through the adoption of geosynthetics, Strata is leading the change and driving the need for more sustainable infrastructure development to drive growth.

''The acquisition of Strata further enhances our capabilities in offering solutions across geosynthetics and related engineering and emboldens our vision to revolutionise the construction ecosystem across all product lines and services,'' Infra.Market, co-founder Aaditya Sharda said.

The current operating shareholders of the company Narendra Dalmia (Chief Executive Officer) and Gautam Dalmia (Chief Development Officer) will continue to remain invested and lead the global operations at Strata.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

 Greece
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona governor issues order to protect abortion rights and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona govern...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weight loss in clinical trials; US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug and more

Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weig...

 Global
4
The melting Arctic is a crime scene. The microbes I study have long warned us of this catastrophe – but they are also driving it

The melting Arctic is a crime scene. The microbes I study have long warned u...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023