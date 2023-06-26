Left Menu

Scindia writes to three Oppn-ruled states requesting cut in VAT on aviation fuel

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has written to the chief ministers of Tamil Nadu, Bihar, and West Bengal -- three Opposition-ruled states, asking them to reduce value-added tax (VAT) on air turbine fuel (ATF), sources said.

ANI | Updated: 26-06-2023 18:24 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 18:24 IST
Scindia writes to three Oppn-ruled states requesting cut in VAT on aviation fuel
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has written to the chief ministers of Tamil Nadu, Bihar, and West Bengal -- three Opposition-ruled states, asking them to reduce value-added tax (VAT) on air turbine fuel (ATF), sources said. The Ministry will also reach out to Assam and Delhi NCT on reducing such tax on aviation fuel, the sources added.

The minister requested these states to reduce VAT to 1-4 per cent. Significantly, the three states in question haven't reduced VAT on Aviation Turbine Fuel. Currently, VAT on aviation fuel in these states range between 23.65-29.00 per cent.

The minister emphasized the need to reduce the existing VAT/Sales Tax on ATF to 1-4 per cent with immediate effect at all airports. Even earlier, the Civil Aviation Minister had written to several states to reduce VAT on ATF, many of which have reciprocated while many are yet to decide.

According to aviation industry sources, the letter to those states has been written at a time when high airfares are recorded in some select routes -- apparently due to the grounding of Go First operations as it filed for insolvency in early May. The Ministry has been repeatedly urging airline companies to reduce airfares. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

 Greece
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona governor issues order to protect abortion rights and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona govern...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weight loss in clinical trials; US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug and more

Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weig...

 Global
4
The melting Arctic is a crime scene. The microbes I study have long warned us of this catastrophe – but they are also driving it

The melting Arctic is a crime scene. The microbes I study have long warned u...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023