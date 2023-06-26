Left Menu

12 hurt as roadways bus rams into truck in UP's Etah

PTI | Etah | Updated: 26-06-2023 22:29 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 22:29 IST
  Country:
  • India

Twelve passengers were injured after a roadways bus from Noida depot rammed into a truck in Sunna village here on Monday, police said.

The bus, carrying 50 passengers, rammed into a truck while overtaking it. As a result, nine men and three women passengers were injured, SHO Pilua Dinesh Kumar said.

The injured were sent to Avantibai Medical College, Etah.

The bus driver fled from the spot after the accident, Kumar said, adding that the cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained.

