Left Menu

Indian stocks gain marginally Tuesday on fresh buying

Indian stocks traded marginally higher Tuesday morning apparently due to fresh buying by investors after the recent profit booking.

ANI | Updated: 27-06-2023 10:14 IST | Created: 27-06-2023 10:12 IST
Indian stocks gain marginally Tuesday on fresh buying
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian stocks traded marginally higher Tuesday morning apparently due to fresh buying by investors after the recent profit booking. On Monday, they were largely steady. Benchmark Sensex and Nifty were 0.3 per cent higher each at the time of writing this report.

Notably, all Nifty sectoral indices too were in the green, with Nifty media, Nifty metal, and Nifty realty top gainers. "We feel it is a breather after the recent dip and needs sustainability above 18,600 in Nifty for any meaningful rebound. Meanwhile, participants should prefer defensive viz. pharma and FMCG and choose selectively from others," said Ajit Mishra, SVP - Technical Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

"We expect the market to consolidate in the near term before resuming the upward journey. Sectors like Auto, and FMCG would be in focus with the progress of the monsoon," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. Last week, Indian stock indices touched their all-time highs. Sensex, so far, accumulated over 3 per cent returns this year, rising about 19 per cent over the past 12 months.

The rise in domestic stocks is in tune with the global market rally and firm domestic macro fundamentals. Strong fundamentals including a firm GDP outlook, moderate inflation and strong purchases by foreign investors saw the markets trading in the green. The inflation in the US and India is moderating, but what is to be seen going ahead is whether this trend is sustainable.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Kenya: Five civilians killed by armed assailants, some beheaded

Kenya: Five civilians killed by armed assailants, some beheaded

 Kenya
2
'We didn't want to overthrow government' - Prigozhin, in first comments since mutiny

'We didn't want to overthrow government' - Prigozhin, in first comments sinc...

 Global
3
Business briefs

Business briefs

 Global
4
Uncertainty, volatility to continue in short term; expect volume-driven growth in coming quarters: HUL Chairman

Uncertainty, volatility to continue in short term; expect volume-driven grow...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023