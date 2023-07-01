Russia bans Polish cargo transport trucks, some exceptions-TASS

The Russian government has introduced a ban on Polish trucks transporting cargo on its territory, with some exceptions, Russia's TASS state news agency quoted the transport ministry as saying on Friday.

It quoted the ministry as saying its decree excluded critical goods including medicines and medical devices, and added that transportation to the Baltic Kaliningrad enclave was unaffected.

