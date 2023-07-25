5 Facts and Figures About the Online Retail Industry

There’s a lot to learn from the data behind e-commerce since this huge sector is expanding by the day, and it is shaping wider consumer and business trends. To show just how much of an impact it’s having, let’s talk through some of the main things to know about the state of play in online retail right now.

The Booming Online Retail Industry: A Closer Look at the Numbers

The online retail industry has grown rapidly in recent years and for good reason. With increasingly digitally-inclined consumers and improved accessibility to e-commerce:

Global e-commerce sales reached $4.28 trillion in 2020 and $5.7 trillion in 2022.

It's expected to grow to a high of $6.3 trillion in 2023.

More than 65% of consumers have expressed a preference for online shopping over physical stores while site traffic increased by 20% during the pandemic, and this trend has continued with the return of normality following the end of this crisis.

These figures demonstrate the powerful momentum behind this transformative sector and suggest that shoppers from all corners of the globe have been won over by online buying opportunities.

Unleashing the Potential of WooCommerce in Online Retail

WooCommerce stands out as a titan in e-commerce, heralded for its user-friendly design and versatile capabilities. It's an open-source platform that powers over 3 million active sites. With a WooCommerce hosting plan tailored to your specific needs, you can:

Customize your online storefront extensively.

Keep track of sales and growth trends effortlessly.

Facilitate secure transactions through built-in tools.

Its meteoric rise underscores the importance of choosing a robust and adaptable e-commerce solution to succeed in today's competitive market. It has also lowered the barrier to entry, meaning anyone who wants to set up an online store can do so without needing to be an expert.

Shipping Solutions and Logistics Innovations Transforming Online Retail

Efficient shipping solutions and advanced logistics integration continue to reshape the face of online retail. These innovations not only improve customer satisfaction but also streamline processes:

54% of consumers base their purchasing decision on delivery times .

Brands offering same-day delivery have seen a significant increase in sales.

Over 80% of businesses state that improving their supply chain directly results in better growth.

By investing in comprehensive and efficient logistical systems, online retailers can maintain an edge over the competition while meeting rising consumer demands.

The Rise of Mobile Commerce: How Smartphones are Driving Sales

Mobile devices have unlocked a new dimension in e-commerce, further fueling the growth of the online retail sector. The following data portrays this pivotal trend:

In 2021, over 72.9% of all retail e-commerce was generated via mobile commerce.

It's estimated that by 2024, mobile commerce will make up nearly three-quarters of total e-commerce sales.

Nearly 79% shoppers admit to making impromptu purchases on their smartphones.

This swift shift towards smartphone usage underscores the necessity for businesses to optimize their websites and apps for smooth mobile shopping experiences.

Embracing Social Media Marketing to Boost Online Sales

Social media platforms have become powerhouse channels for online retailers, primarily due to their extensive reach and engagement possibilities:

54% of social browsers used social media to research products, with this proportion rising in the under-35s.

90% of people in Gen Z are connected with at least one brand or business account on Instagram, creating a built-in organic audience for retailers, in spite of rising living costs potentially dampening spending in this demographic.

Over 130 million users of Facebook and Instagram interact with shopping-related content posted to their feeds each month.

So by leveraging these powerful platforms, businesses can directly market to potential customers while expanding their brand's visibility and enhancing customer relations.

Wrapping Up

E-commerce is here to stay, and shoppers and retailers alike stand to make the most of this state of affairs if they’re clued up on these facts and figures.

(Devdiscourse's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of Devdiscourse and Devdiscourse does not claim any responsibility for the same.)