Left Menu

Vietnam and Israel sign free trade agreement

The agreed will ultimately remove duties on at least 86% of Vietnamese products and 93% of Israeli products, Vietnam's Ministry of Industry and Trade said. Vietnam has signed 16 bilateral and multilateral free trade agreements since the early 1990s, as it seeks to attract more foreign investors to its manufacturing-driven economy.

Reuters | Updated: 25-07-2023 19:17 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 19:17 IST
Vietnam and Israel sign free trade agreement

Vietnam and Israel signed a free trade agreement on Tuesday, predicting it would quickly boost annual bilateral trade by nearly 50%. The agreement was signed in Israel between the two country's trade ministers after seven years of negotiations, Vietnam's Ministry of Industry and Trade said in a statement.

The agreement is expected to soon bring bilateral trade to $3 billion, the ministry said, after trade between the countries rose 18% last year to $2.2 billion. The deal will "facilitate Vietnam's exports of its products not only to Israel but also pave the way for Vietnamese products to access other Middle East, north African and southern European markets," it said.

It was the second free trade deal Israel has signed with a country in Asia, following South Korea in 2021, and the first with a member of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. Israel's Economy Ministry said it would give "a competitive edge and facilitate activity" for Israeli exporters in the Vietnamese market.

Vietnam's largest exports to Israel include smartphones, footwear and seafood, while it imports electronics and fertilisers. The agreed will ultimately remove duties on at least 86% of Vietnamese products and 93% of Israeli products, Vietnam's Ministry of Industry and Trade said.

Vietnam has signed 16 bilateral and multilateral free trade agreements since the early 1990s, as it seeks to attract more foreign investors to its manufacturing-driven economy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

 Global
2
New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Conference

New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Confer...

 Global
3
Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged children

Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged childr...

 United States
4
UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration Conference

UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration C...

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Clearing the Air: How Science Can Help You Quit Smoking

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023