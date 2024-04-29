Left Menu

Magnifiq Capital, Thyrocare Collaborate with Young Entrepreneurs Association to Establish Rs 50 Crore Fund

The Young Entrepreneur's Association (YEA), Magnifiq Capital Trust, and Thyrocare founder A Velumani launch a Rs 50 crore fund for Indian startups. The startups will be chosen and mentored by Velumani. The fund is open to innovative, seed-stage companies. YEA is a community of entrepreneurs and leaders that promotes growth, mentorship, and collaboration. Thyrocare is a diagnostic and preventive care lab chain, while Magnifiq Capital Trust is a venture capital fund supporting early-stage startups.

Magnifiq Capital, Thyrocare Collaborate with Young Entrepreneurs Association to Establish Rs 50 Crore Fund
The Young Entrepreneur's Association (YEA) on Monday announced the launch of a Rs 50 crore fund in collaboration with Magnifiq Capital Trust and Thyrocare for Indian startups.

YEA and Magnifiq Capital Trust partnered with Thyrocare founder A Velumani and have announced an investment of up to Rs 50 crore in Indian startups, YEA said in a release, adding that the startups will be handpicked and mentored by Velumani.

The announcement was made at YEA's Annual General Meeting held on April 27, 2024.

Innovative companies that are in seed-stages are encouraged to apply at info@yeaindia.org, where applicants shall undergo thorough review, ensuring a fair process of selection for the recipients of the funds.

YEA is a community of innovators and business leaders that work to foster an environment of growth, mentorship, and collaboration. It also empowers leaders through strategic funding and mentorship.

Thyrocare Technologies Ltd is an Indian multinational chain of diagnostic and preventive care laboratories.

Magnifiq Capital Trust is a Venture Capital Fund focused on supporting early-stage startups with high growth potential.

