Punjab govt to resume minibus service in rural areas

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-08-2023 21:44 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 21:44 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Friday said the state government will resume minibus service in rural areas of the state.

Chairing a meeting with transport department officials here, Mann said the resumption of the service would not only facilitate the people in rural areas but also provide employment opportunities to youth by giving them bus permits for operating these buses.

The chief minister directed the officials to prepare a blueprint of the entire plan and conduct a survey across Punjab to identify the possible routes for implementation of this decision at the earliest.

During the meeting, Mann pointed out that a large number of devotees visit religious places in Punjab and they have to face difficulties due to lack of proper transportation arrangements. He discussed with the officials the launch of a special bus service to religious places to facilitate the pilgrims.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

