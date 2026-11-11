Himachal: Baddi Police arrest firing accused within five hours of FIR registration; suspect held from Kharar

The accused, identified as Sahil, son of Rajender Singh and a resident of Nalagarh, was apprehended from Kharar in Punjab following swift action by special police teams constituted to trace him.

ANI | Updated: 11-11-2026 09:47 IST | Created: 11-11-2026 09:47 IST
Himachal: Baddi Police arrest firing accused within five hours of FIR registration; suspect held from Kharar
Representative Image (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Baddi police have arrested a man accused of opening fire at a person near a timber depot on Ramshahr Road in Nalagarh, within five hours of the registration of an FIR in the case. The accused, identified as Sahil, son of Rajender Singh and a resident of Nalagarh, was apprehended from Kharar in Punjab following swift action by special police teams constituted to trace him.

The firing incident left Mohammad Aslam alias Ballu, son of Ghulam Rasool and a resident of Ward No. 7, Nalagarh, injured. An FIR was registered at Nalagarh police station on November 10 on the complaint of Joginder Singh, son of Santokh Singh, a resident of Pannar village in Nalagarh tehsil. The case has been registered under Sections 109 and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act.

Taking serious note of the incident, Superintendent of Police, Baddi, Vinod Kunar, visited the crime scene and issued necessary directions to the police personnel. Special teams were subsequently constituted to trace and apprehend the accused. SP Baddi Vinod Kunar said,"Taking the incident seriously, Baddi police acted swiftly and constituted special teams to apprehend the accused. The suspect was taken into custody from Kharar within just five hours of registration of the FIR. We are now investigating the matter thoroughly, including the recovery of the weapon allegedly used in the firing and other relevant aspects of the case."

Police are questioning the accused and conducting further investigations to recover the weapon used in the crime and establish the circumstances surrounding the firing incident. Baddi police said they remain committed to taking prompt and effective action against those involved in criminal activities.

Further investigation in the case is underway. (ANI)

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