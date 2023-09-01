Denmark orders Russia to reduce Copenhagen embassy staff

Denmark has decided to cap the number of Russian diplomats allowed at the Copenhagen embassy to five and administrative staff to 20, forcing Moscow to cut its staffing, the Danish foreign ministry said in a statement on Friday.

"The decision to introduce parity in the size of the two embassies means that the Russian embassy in Copenhagen must reduce its current staffing," the ministry said.

The reduction must be implemented by Sept. 29, the ministry added.

