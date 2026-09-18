Widening Conflict: Drone Strikes and Daylight Attacks Mark Russian-Ukrainian Tensions

Russian forces have intensified their offensive in Ukraine, broadening the scope of their attacks to include daylight operations. One such attack on an industrial park west of Kyiv resulted in the death of one person, as confirmed by local authorities.

Previously concentrating strikes during nighttime, Russia's military has shifted its approach in recent weeks, adding daytime raids. Vitali Bunechko, governor of the Zhytomyr region, reported that the industrial park assault occurred near Korosten, causing civilian casualties.

In Kyiv, air alerts persisted, prompting Mayor Vitali Klitschko to report injuries resulting from a strike on a non-residential building. In Zaporizhzhia, a Russian attack on a market sparked a massive blaze, while in Dnipro, two people were injured in a separate assault. Moscow countered by claiming the downing of 29 Ukrainian drones targeting the capital region.