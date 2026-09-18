Widening Conflict: Drone Strikes and Daylight Attacks Mark Russian-Ukrainian Tensions

The Russian military escalates its attacks across Ukraine, targeting cities in daylight hours. A strike on Kyiv's industrial park and attacks on Zaporizhzhia and Dnipro cause casualties and fires. Meanwhile, Moscow reports downing Ukrainian drones. The conflict intensifies, causing increased damage and heightened tensions in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2026 03:51 IST | Created: 18-09-2026 03:51 IST
Widening Conflict: Drone Strikes and Daylight Attacks Mark Russian-Ukrainian Tensions
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Russian forces have intensified their offensive in Ukraine, broadening the scope of their attacks to include daylight operations. One such attack on an industrial park west of Kyiv resulted in the death of one person, as confirmed by local authorities.

Previously concentrating strikes during nighttime, Russia's military has shifted its approach in recent weeks, adding daytime raids. Vitali Bunechko, governor of the Zhytomyr region, reported that the industrial park assault occurred near Korosten, causing civilian casualties.

In Kyiv, air alerts persisted, prompting Mayor Vitali Klitschko to report injuries resulting from a strike on a non-residential building. In Zaporizhzhia, a Russian attack on a market sparked a massive blaze, while in Dnipro, two people were injured in a separate assault. Moscow countered by claiming the downing of 29 Ukrainian drones targeting the capital region.

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