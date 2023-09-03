Left Menu

3 killed in car-truck collision in Rajasthan

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 03-09-2023 23:21 IST | Created: 03-09-2023 23:21 IST
3 killed in car-truck collision in Rajasthan
  • Country:
  • India

Three people, including two women, died after their car collided with a truck in Sirohi district of Rajasthan on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place under the Abu Road Sadar police station area when the car was on its way to Shivganj, they said.

Due to the impact of the collision, Hiralal (35), who was driving the car, died on the spot and two women -- Leela Bai (65) and Prachi (19), both from Maharashtra's Pune -- died in hospital during treatment, said Station House Officer (SHO) Praveen Archay.

The truck fell into a ditch after the collision and its driver managed to flee, he said.

The bodies have been kept in a mortuary for post-mortem examination, which will be conducted once the family members of the victims arrive here on Monday, the SHO said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BSE changes Jio Financial Services stock price band to 20 pc from 5 pc

BSE changes Jio Financial Services stock price band to 20 pc from 5 pc

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Costs divide rich, poor countries ahead of WHO pandemic treaty talks; France to ban disposable e-cigarettes, PM says and more

Health News Roundup: Costs divide rich, poor countries ahead of WHO pandemic...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine for COVID-19 variant; Novartis sues US government over Medicare drug price regulation and more

Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine fo...

 Global
4
Walmart increases stake in Flipkart, pays USD 3.5 billion to acquire further shares

Walmart increases stake in Flipkart, pays USD 3.5 billion to acquire further...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023