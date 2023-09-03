Left Menu

17 cops, 3 detainees injured in road accident in J-K's Ramban

PTI | Banihal/Jammu | Updated: 03-09-2023 23:22 IST | Created: 03-09-2023 23:22 IST
Seventeen police personnel and three women detainees were injured when a police bus carrying them rammed into an Army vehicle in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district on Sunday, police said.

The police bus was on its way to Bhaderwah sub-jail in Doda district from Srinagar's central jail, a police official said.

The accident took place near T2 tunnel at Marog area along Jammu-Srinagar national highway, the official said.

The injured who also included some women constables were shifted to district hospital Ramban and their condition was stated to be stable, the official said.

