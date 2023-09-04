Left Menu

Vistara expresses regret over an incident involving blind woman passenger

Vistara has expressed regret about the incident involving a blind woman passenger who allegedly had to wait for a long time to deboard from a flight at Kolkata airport last week.The woman passengers son took to social media to narrate the incident that happened on the Delhi-Kolkata flight after it landed at Kolkata airport on August 31.In a short video narrating the incident that was posted on Instagram, the woman passengers son Ayush Kejriwal said his mother is blind and there was an assisted travel plan for her using a wheelchair.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2023 14:43 IST | Created: 04-09-2023 14:42 IST
Vistara expresses regret over an incident involving blind woman passenger
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vistara has expressed regret about the incident involving a blind woman passenger who allegedly had to wait for a long time to deboard from a flight at Kolkata airport last week.

The woman passenger's son took to social media to narrate the incident that happened on the Delhi-Kolkata flight after it landed at Kolkata airport on August 31.

In a short video narrating the incident that was posted on Instagram, the woman passenger's son Ayush Kejriwal said his mother is blind and there was an assisted travel plan for her using a wheelchair. When the flight landed at Kolkata, everybody got off and mother had to wait, he claimed.

Later, she raised an alarm that she was to get down at Kolkata airport. The flight was en route to Port Blair.

''@vistara Airlines, how could you put my blind mother in danger like this?! Are you not responsible for taking care of disabled passengers who are left under your supervision and assistance whilst travelling?! SHOCKING!,'' Kejriwal said in an Instagram post.

In response, Vistara expressed regret about the incident.

''Hi Ayush, we deeply regret to learn about your recent experience with us. At Vistara, we hold ourselves to the highest service standards, and it upsets us to hear that we fell short of your expectations,'' the airline said in an Instagram post.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BSE changes Jio Financial Services stock price band to 20 pc from 5 pc

BSE changes Jio Financial Services stock price band to 20 pc from 5 pc

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Costs divide rich, poor countries ahead of WHO pandemic treaty talks; France to ban disposable e-cigarettes, PM says and more

Health News Roundup: Costs divide rich, poor countries ahead of WHO pandemic...

 Global
3
Walmart increases stake in Flipkart, pays USD 3.5 billion to acquire further shares

Walmart increases stake in Flipkart, pays USD 3.5 billion to acquire further...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine for COVID-19 variant; Novartis sues US government over Medicare drug price regulation and more

Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine fo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023