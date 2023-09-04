Left Menu

G20 Summit: Online delivery services except for medicines to be barred in New Delhi district



PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2023 15:31 IST | Created: 04-09-2023 15:31 IST
G20 Summit: Online delivery services except for medicines to be barred in New Delhi district
All online delivery services, except medicines, will be barred in the New Delhi district during the G20 Summit, the Delhi Police said on Monday.

Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) SS Yadav said during a press conference that there are no changes in the traffic advisory issued by the police on August 25. ''Essential services such as postal and medical services, sample collections by path labs will be allowed throughout Delhi. In the New Delhi area, commercial activities will not be allowed. Online delivery services will not be allowed but medicine delivery will be allowed,'' he said. Valid permissions granted for essential services will be ''honoured'', he added.

The senior officer also shared that barring at the Supreme Court station, metro services will not be affected.

''There might be closure of gates for 10-15 minutes at stations due to VIP movement and security restrictions. But apart from at Pragati Maidan (Supreme Court), metro services will not be affected at other stations,'' he added.

Yadav said people with hotel bookings in the New Delhi district and travelling from the airport or railway station will be allowed entry, subject to the production of boarding passes and booking documents.

''There might be 10-15-minute delays due to security restrictions at that point but they will be allowed entry,'' he added.

The G20 Leaders' Summit is scheduled to be held from September 9-10 at the newly built international convention and exhibition centre -- Bharat Mandapam -- at Pragati Maidan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

