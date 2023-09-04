Karnataka IT Minister Priyank Kharge announces dates of next three editions of state's flagship tech event

Karnataka IT Minister Priyank Kharge on Monday announced the dates for the next three editions of Karnataka's flagship event, Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS).

While the event will take place from November 29 to December 1 this year in the state capital, the schedule for 2024 and 2025 editions will be between November 19 to 21 in both years.

''The event dates for 2024 and 2025 were announced early to encourage international tech organisations to play their participation well in advance,'' the Minister said in a press conference.

He said announcing the dates in advance was a testament to Karnataka's continued commitment to the growth of the sector, while transcending national and international boundaries through collaborations.

Earlier, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, at a curtain-raiser programme ahead of BTS, said the annual event stands as a proof of the Karnataka government's commitment to innovation, technology, and progress.

''We celebrate not just our remarkable technological achievements but also the indomitable spirit of innovation that has come to define our state. This summit is a testament to our unwavering dedication to fostering an ecosystem that nurtures and propels cutting-edge technology,'' he said during an interactive session.

According to Siddaramaiah, the Congress-led government introduced Karnataka's first IT policy in 1992. This policy laid the groundwork for the development of Electronics City, which eventually became a symbol of India's IT prowess, he said.

''The Congress has always given stability to the political system, governance and administration in the state. We are committed to provide a stable and predictable policy environment to make long-term commitments,'' Siddaramaiah said.

The Chief Minister conceded that Bengaluru being one of the fastest growing cities in the world is facing challenges in terms of infrastructure development, standard of living, traffic, transportation, etc.

However, there is definitely a shift in priorities of the Congress government compared to the previous regimes, he added.

''Our government is on the fast track to reduce traffic problems by improving public transport usage experience, improving last-mile connectivity and creating infrastructure to remove bottlenecks. We are committed to expanding the metro network rapidly,'' Siddaramaiah said.

The Chief Minister also told the gathering that Karnataka is identified as a preferred destination for investments by leading Indian and global multinational companies.

