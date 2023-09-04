Maratha quota protests: 46 MSRTC bus depots shut; transport body suffers losses to the tune of Rs 13.25 cr

At least 46 out of 250 bus depots of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) were completely shut due to protests over the reservation for the Maratha community, and it has suffered losses to the tune of Rs 13.25 crore in the last three days, an official said on Monday. Bus operations in Ahmednagar, Aurangabad, Parbhani, Hingoli, Jalna, Nanded, and Dharashiv districts have been badly hit by the protests, a spokesperson of the MSRTC told PTI. As many as 20 buses were torched and 19 were damaged amid the protests over the last three days, he said.

The MSRTC has suffered losses to the tune of Rs 5.25 crore due to damages to the buses and has lost Rs 8 crore in ticket sales due to protests in various parts of the state, the official said. The MSRTC is one of the biggest public transport bodies in the country, with more than 15,000 buses in its fleet. It ferries around 60 lakh passengers every day.

