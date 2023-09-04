Left Menu

Next meeting of INDIA bloc could be held in Bhopal along with first joint rally: Sources

However, there was no confirmation on the date.The opposition leaders have been working in cohesion to take on the NDA which was also reflected during the Parliament sessions.The INDIA bloc has already held three meetings in Patna, Bengaluru and Mumbai and now they plan to hold joint rallies against the NDA at various places as elections draw near.

Next meeting of INDIA bloc could be held in Bhopal along with first joint rally: Sources
The next meeting of the INDIA bloc may be held at Bhopal in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh along with the first joint public rally of leaders of various opposition parties, sources said on Monday.

They said the option of holding the next meeting was discussed at the just-concluded meeting of opposition parties in Mumbai and there was a broad consensus on holding the meeting in Bhopal, but no date was finalised and its modalities had not been worked out. The next meeting of the opposition alliance, which plans to take on the ruling NDA jointly in next general elections, could be held as early as October, the sources said. Delhi was also considered as one of the options by opposition leaders. However, there was no confirmation on the date.

The opposition leaders have been working in cohesion to take on the NDA which was also reflected during the Parliament sessions.

The INDIA bloc has already held three meetings in Patna, Bengaluru and Mumbai and now they plan to hold joint rallies against the NDA at various places as elections draw near.

