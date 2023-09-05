Left Menu

SpiceJet gets more time to hold annual general meeting

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2023 23:05 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 23:05 IST
SpiceJet on Tuesday said it has received up to three months more time from the Registrar of Companies for holding its annual general meeting for the year ended March 2023.

In a regulatory filing, the crisis-hit airline said it has ''obtained an extension up to three (3) months from the Registrar of Companies under Section 96 of the Companies Act, 2013, for conducting the Annual General Meeting of the company for the financial year ended March 31, 2023''.

Accordingly, it said the annual general meeting will be held on or before December 31, 2023.

