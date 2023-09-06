Delhi govt issues gazette notification on traffic restrictions imposed in view of G20 summit

The Delhi government has issued a gazette notification on the traffic restrictions imposed in view of the upcoming G20 summit.

According to the gazette notification issued on Monday, all types of goods vehicles, commercial vehicles, inter-state buses and local city buses, such as Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses and Delhi Integrated Multi Modal Transit System (DIMTS) buses, shall not operate on Mathura Road (beyond the Ashram chowk), Bhairon Road, Purana Quila Road and inside the Pragati Maidan tunnel from the intervening night of September 7 and 8 to September 10.

''Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs), Medium Goods Vehicles (MGVs) and Light Goods Vehicles (LGVs) will not be allowed to enter Delhi from 21:00 hours on 07.09.2023 to 23:59 hours on 10.09.2023,'' it read.

However, goods vehicles carrying essential commodities such as milk, vegetables, fruits, medical supplies, etc., carrying valid ''no-entry permissions'' will be allowed to enter Delhi, it added.

The entire area of New Delhi district will be considered as ''Controlled Zone-I'' from the morning of September 8 till September 10. Only bona fide residents, authorised vehicles and vehicles dealing with housekeeping, catering, waste management etc. for hotels, hospitals and other important installations in the district will be allowed to travel on C-Hexagon, India Gate and other roads.

''No TSR and taxi will be allowed to enter or ply in New Delhi district from 05:00 hours of 09.09.2023 to 23:59 hours on 10.09.2023,'' the notification said.

However, all types of commercial vehicles, including the buses already present in Delhi, shall be allowed to move on Ring Road and the road network beyond Ring Road towards the borders of Delhi, it added.

''Taxis carrying bona fide residents and tourists having valid bookings in hotels located inside New Delhi district and intending to go to the New Delhi railway station will be allowed to ply on the road network inside New Delhi district,'' it read.

Vehicles of the armed forces, paramilitary forces, police, disaster management, fire tenders, ambulances and those engaged in emergency services like road maintenance, maintenance of electric supply, water or sewage line, communication network etc. will be allowed to move throughout Delhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)