Travel firm issues clarification on 'false claims' flagged by Delhi Police regarding 'bandh' during G20 summit

A day after the Delhi Police flagged false claims made by MakeMyTrip about a bandh in the national capital during the G20 summit, the travel firm said it is extending support to the city police by displaying all its advisories.The Delhi Police, in turn, thanked MakeMyTrip for the gesture.

A day after the Delhi Police flagged ''false claims'' made by MakeMyTrip about a ''bandh'' in the national capital during the G20 summit, the travel firm said it is extending support to the city police by displaying all its advisories.

The Delhi Police, in turn, thanked MakeMyTrip for the gesture. In a post on X, MakeMyTrip said: ''Travel should always be stress free, so we believe. We've extended our support to @DelhiPolice and have consolidated all traffic advisories and guidelines here: makemytrip.com/promos/delhi-g ... for your journeys on 8th to 10th Sept within and outside of Delhi-NCR. So, if you must step out to reach Delhi Airport, Delhi railway stations and more, do refer to this link to plan better. #G20Summit.'' The Delhi Police thanked the company for putting the traffic advisory on its microsite.

''Thank you, @makemytrip, for putting up our traffic advisories on your microsite and helping us disseminate the right information to make travel smooth for all in Delhi,'' it wrote on X.

The Delhi Police had asked MakeMyTrip on Monday to retract an e-mail claiming that the national capital was ''shut'' during the summit.

''The email sent out by @makemytripcare falsely claims that Delhi is closed from September 08th to 10th, 2023. In wake of the #G20Summit, there will be restrictions in New Delhi district. We request @makemytrip to retract their email and issue a clarification,'' it had said.

