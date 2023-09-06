Left Menu

Six of family killed in road accident in TN

Six members of a family, including a one-year old girl child, were killed and two others injured here on Wednesday after the van they travelled in rammed into a truck parked on one side of the road, police said.The vehicle with eight people including the driver met with the accident in the wee hours at Sankagiri.

PTI | Salem | Updated: 06-09-2023 15:11 IST | Created: 06-09-2023 15:04 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Six members of a family, including a one-year old girl child, were killed and two others injured here on Wednesday after the van they travelled in rammed into a truck parked on one side of the road, police said.

The vehicle with eight people including the driver met with the accident in the wee hours at Sankagiri. They were travelling from Kondalampatti here to Erode district.

The van hit the stationary lorry and in the impact two women and three men died on the spot besides the child. ''A woman passenger and the driver sustained severe injuries and they are being treated at a hospital,'' a police officer said. The driver is not in a condition to speak and the cause of the mishap could be ascertained only after he recovers.

The bodies were taken to a state-run hospital for autopsy, he added. A case has been registered and a probe is on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

