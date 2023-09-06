27 passengers injured as steering axle of state-run bus breaks near Nashik

Twenty-seven people were injured after the steering axle of a state-run bus they were travelling in broke at a village in Nashik district of Maharashtra on Wednesday, police said. The accident involving the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus occurred near Jamdari village in Nandgaon taluka, around 125 km from here around 10 am, they said.

Around 60 passengers were travelling in the bus when the accident took place, a police official said.

''When the bus came near Jamdari square, its steering axle broke, which led to its driver losing control over the vehicle. The bus lost one of its front wheels, due to which it veered off the road and eventually got stuck in a ditch by the roadside and tilted on one of its sides,'' he said.

In the accident, 27 out of the around 60 passengers were injured, with some of them receiving head injuries. Of the injured, 11 were sent to Malegaon for treatment, while others with minor injuries are receiving treatment at the Nandgaon rural hospital. On being informed, the police, MSRTC staff and ambulances reached the spot and launched the rescue operation with the help of local residents, the police said.

A case was registered at Nandgaon police station, they said.

