Ensure support to Delhi during G20 Summit: UP traffic chief to Noida Police

A senior Uttar Pradesh Police official on Wednesday directed the Noida Police to ensure full cooperation to their counterparts in Delhi during the G20 Summit in the national capital this week.

The Noida Police has already announced traffic diversions, which will come into effect on Thursday, restricting the movement of heavy and certain commercial vehicles into Delhi. These vehicles will be rerouted through the peripheral expressways.

The diversions will come into effect at 5 pm on Thursday and remain in place till 11.59 pm on Sunday, the traffic police said.

Additional Director General of Uttar Pradesh Police (Director of Traffic and Road Safety) BD Paulson, during a visit to Noida, chaired a meeting with Additional Commissioner of Police (Headquarters, Gautam Buddh Nagar) Babloo Kumar and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Anil Kumar Yadav. All traffic assistants commissioner of police, inspectors and sub-inspectors also attended the meeting.

''During the review, the ADG (Paulson) directed us to ensure full cooperation to the Delhi Police in making the G20 programmes hassle free and successful. He particularly laid focus on ensuring strict vigil at Noida's borders with the national capital and enforcement of diversions,'' Yadav told PTI.

''We are coordinating with the Delhi Police. I am in regular touch with my counterpart in Delhi. We are extending full cooperation and support. We have also written to our neighbouring districts such as Ghaziabad and Haryana's Palwal and Faridabad for traffic-related coordination,'' he added.

Yadav said the Noida Traffic Police has already issued an advisory, informing commuters and carriers about the diversions and reroutes that will come into effect on Thursday.

During his visit, Paulson also took stock of traffic preparations for the upcoming MotoGP and UP International Trade Show later this month. He conducted on-site inspections and instructed the officials to work on rectifying hotspots and easing pressure at congestion points by preparing an action plan.

The key congestions points formed due to traffic pressure in Noida and Greater Noida include Kisan Chowk, Model Town, Surajpur, Kachchi Sadak, Bisrakh Hanuman Mandir Roundabout, Itehada Roundabout, DS Group Tiraha, Sector 60 and 59 Metro trisections, Fortis trisections etc.

''For the prevention of road accidents in Gautam Buddh Nagar district, the ADG instructed the traffic police to analyse data of seven years of the accident-prone areas and also take into account factors such as engineering, negligence of drivers, absence of signages, boards,'' the police said in a statement.

''The traffic police were instructed to prepare an action plan to reduce accidents within six months,'' it added. The G20 Leaders' Summit will be held on September 9-10. The summit is likely to be attended by more than 30 heads of state and top officials from the European Union and invited guest countries and 14 heads of international organisations.

